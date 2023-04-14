Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $51.23 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $990.15 million and approximately $27.20 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for about $51.23 or 0.00166526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,329,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,329,235 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

