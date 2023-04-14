Reviewing ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESAB and CleanTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.59 billion 1.36 $223.75 million $3.70 15.86 CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than CleanTech Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 2 3 0 2.60 CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ESAB and CleanTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ESAB presently has a consensus target price of $62.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. CleanTech Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 469.11%. Given CleanTech Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanTech Acquisition is more favorable than ESAB.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 8.63% 15.88% 6.93% CleanTech Acquisition N/A -7.24% 0.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESAB beats CleanTech Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

