Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.91.
Revance Therapeutics Price Performance
RVNC stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.84. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,351 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,658.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,658.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,514 shares of company stock worth $4,424,199 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revance Therapeutics Company Profile
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
