Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 14th (AGCO, ARBK, BAK, BIOVF, CASY, DNOPY, DOYU, EPOKY, EXEL, HDELY)

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Northcoast Research currently has $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $247.00.

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $1.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.10.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.30.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Merchants Trust (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

