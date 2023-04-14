Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Barclays

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.94.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 4.6 %

RENT opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $34,893.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 23,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $65,659.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,409.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $34,893.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,823 shares of company stock worth $525,082. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 207,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 419,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

