RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of RenovoRx stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

RenovoRx Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RenovoRx by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

