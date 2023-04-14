RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
RenovoRx Stock Performance
Shares of RenovoRx stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.74.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
