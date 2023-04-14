Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.68.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,798 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 204.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.