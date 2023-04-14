ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $77,840.27 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00310371 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

