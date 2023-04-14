Raymond James Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $72.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.05.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.89.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

