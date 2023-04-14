Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The business had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

