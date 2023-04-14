Quantum (QUA) Price Down 50% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $560.72 and $181,191.36 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00029570 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,820.54 or 1.00012264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,139.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

