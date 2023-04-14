Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.83.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.34. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $121.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.