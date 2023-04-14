Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By KeyCorp

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report released on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPG. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.74.

PPG opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.18. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in PPG Industries by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

