Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Raised by National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$445.20 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 22.83%.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 1.4 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.35 and a 1 year high of C$42.16.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

