Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Affirm Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Affirm in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.11). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Affirm Stock Up 3.9 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after buying an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after purchasing an additional 754,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,764,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,860 shares of company stock worth $702,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.