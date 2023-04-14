Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBRT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 82.63 and a quick ratio of 82.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $16.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -171.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 178,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 59,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

