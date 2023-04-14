Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.30

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $20.98. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 632 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $74.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $102.79 million during the quarter.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc engages in the provision of flooring and industrial solutions. The firm manufactures, markets, and distributes hard surface flooring and carpet tile, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Australia or New Zealand.

