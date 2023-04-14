PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $73.00 at Oppenheimer

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.9 %

PHM opened at $59.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 606,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after buying an additional 83,257 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 252,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.