PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Short Interest Up 2,173.3% in March

PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, an increase of 2,173.3% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,820,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PSYC Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of PSYC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,675. PSYC has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About PSYC
