Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) were down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 397,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 696,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $460,360.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,808,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,310,584.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 25,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $704,324.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,083.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $460,360.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,808,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,310,584.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,377 shares of company stock worth $9,764,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after buying an additional 471,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after buying an additional 1,940,218 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.