Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 641 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VB stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.81. 89,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,101. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $214.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

