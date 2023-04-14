Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 242 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. 5,215,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,237,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

