Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.93. The stock had a trading volume of 478,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,566. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average is $151.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

