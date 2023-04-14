Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $12.11 on Friday, reaching $201.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,697,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 589.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $185.31. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

