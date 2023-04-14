Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading 1.4% Higher

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.04). 7,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 187,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.04).

Primorus Investments Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Primorus Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hedley Clark purchased 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($40,866.87). In other news, insider Hedley Clark purchased 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($40,866.87). Also, insider Rupert Labrum purchased 2,400,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($89,164.09). 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.