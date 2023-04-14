Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Presidio Property Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

