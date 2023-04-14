Polymath One Day Trading Volume Reaches $342,148.81 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $161.33 million and approximately $342,148.81 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00318885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

