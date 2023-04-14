Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.08.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $25,216,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $8,260,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $2,054,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

