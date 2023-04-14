Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.18. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after buying an additional 335,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,392,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 295,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

