Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $80.20 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $80.20 million and approximately $168,749.43 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00138752 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00053574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001535 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,080,879 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

