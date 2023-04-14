Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $80.53 million and $159,096.29 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00135834 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001070 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,075,335 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

