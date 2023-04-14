Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $230.05 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

