Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,053 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,894 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. 722,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,138. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

