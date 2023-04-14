Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.30. 1,452,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,770,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

