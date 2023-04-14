Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $69.97 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $69,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $189.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,423. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.90.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

