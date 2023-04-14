Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $38,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $318.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,962,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,558,141. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $347.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.66 and its 200 day moving average is $286.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

