Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.50. 374,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,241. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $355.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

