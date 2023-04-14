Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 2,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,326. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.86 million, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 6.65%.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.