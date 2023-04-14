Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.49

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.49 and traded as low as $30.35. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 11,440 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

