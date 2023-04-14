Pembroke Management LTD Sells 3,410 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,106.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 857,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,874,000 after acquiring an additional 818,913 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 148,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 49,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 526,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $68.71. 6,546,845 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

