PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.17.

PDC Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,407 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

