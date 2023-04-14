PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PYPL traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,719,018. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $104.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

