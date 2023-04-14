Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,376,000 after buying an additional 1,874,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Stories

