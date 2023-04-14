Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,417. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $413.68. The company has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.75 and its 200 day moving average is $360.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

