Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 321 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 463,676 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $230.22. 462,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,787. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.07.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

