Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 219,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 67,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

