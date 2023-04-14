Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.84. 948,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,297. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.