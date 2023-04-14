Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.97

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.97 and traded as low as $16.28. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 5,675 shares changing hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 22.63%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

