Parsons’ (PSN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded Parsons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.13.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of PSN opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsons has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 2.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,509,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 557,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.