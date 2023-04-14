Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$37.50 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.19.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.17. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$22.16 and a 1 year high of C$40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

